Suspect arrested in woman's killing on Crow Reservation

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Police in Billings have arrested a suspect in the killing of a woman on Montana's Crow Reservation.

Police said in a social media post that 27-year-old Taylor Leigh Plainbull was arrested early Tuesday following a standoff at a motel along the city's Airport Road where he had barricaded himself in. No injuries were reported.

The FBI on Monday had issued a warrant for Plainbull's arrest in the killing of 26-year-old Lenita Goes Ahead and warned that he should be considered armed and dangerous.

It was unclear if Plainbull had retained an attorney.

Goes Ahead was killed Saturday in the Blue Creek area of the Crow Reservation. The Crow Tribal Executive Branch described it as an “ambush-style” homicide, but the FBI has declined to release any information about how the woman was killed.