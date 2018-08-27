Survivor of Massachusetts plane crash paralyzed

HANSON, Mass. (AP) — The Massachusetts man who survived a plane crash that killed his brother is paralyzed below the waist and may never walk again.

A family spokesman tells The Boston Globe that 29-year-old Patrick Landis "is going to be paralyzed from the waist down for life" and also suffered multiple internal injuries and too many broken bones to count.

A Tufts Medical Center spokeswoman said Landis remained in critical condition on Sunday.

Authorities say Landis' brother, 34-year-old Scott Landis, was the pilot of the small plane that crashed in their hometown of Hanson on Friday.

Relatives say they brothers intended to scatter their father's ashes over the family home. Their father died about two weeks ago.

Scott Landis was a helicopter pilot in the National Guard.

The crash remains under investigation.