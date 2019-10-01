Survey suggests little or no Midwest economic growth in view

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A new report says a September survey of business supply manager suggests a slump in economic growth is continuing for nine Midwest and Plains states.

The report issued Tuesday says the Mid-America Business Conditions index fell further below growth neutral, hitting 49.1 last month compared with 49.3 in August. The figure was 52.0 in July. The index had remained above growth neutral for 32 straight months.

Creighton University economist Ernie Goss oversees the survey, and he says trade disagreements and the global economic slowdown have cut regional growth to about two-thirds that of the U.S.

The survey results are compiled into a collection of indexes ranging from zero to 100. Survey organizers say any score above 50 suggests growth. A score below that suggests decline.

The survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.