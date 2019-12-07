Survey collects travelers' opinions on Illinois highways

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois officials want travelers' opinions on the state's transportation system.

An online survey that's now open runs through Dec. 31 asks travelers to weigh in on everything from the cleanliness of Illinois roads to other drivers' behavior. Questions also focus on road conditions, residents' commuting habits and removal of snow and ice.

The Illinois Department of Transportation said the survey has been conducted annually since 2001. The agency's acting secretary says the information collected is vital to the transportation system.

“We look forward to learning about your travel preferences, what you think we are doing well and how you’d like us to improve,” Acting Secretary Omer Osman said.

Residents can take the survey at the department's website.