Survey: About 1 in 5 Utah women experience domestic violence

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A new state health survey shows almost one in five Utah women have experienced violence at the hands of an intimate partner but few of the women sought help.

Utah Department of Health has released new data from a 2016 poll of 10,000 adults in the state.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports that respondents to the poll said they didn't seek help because they thought abuse would stop, feared their abuser would find out or worried they might have their children taken away from them.

Deanna Ferrell, a state violence and injury epidemiologist, says the results show Utah needs to do more to reach out to those who may experience domestic violence and reduce stigma around the issue.

