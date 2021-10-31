Supreme Court to hear case on New York's gun permit law JESSICA GRESKO, Associated Press Oct. 31, 2021 Updated: Oct. 31, 2021 9:08 a.m.
1 of8 New York State Rifle & Pistol Association president Tom King poses for a photo Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in East Greenbush, N.Y. The Supreme Court is about to hear a gun rights case that could lead to more guns on the streets of New York and Los Angeles and threaten bans on guns in subways, airports, bars, churches, schools and other places where people gather. Hans Pennink/AP Show More Show Less
New York State Rifle & Pistol Association president Tom King works while talking with a reporter about the Second Amendment rights and concealed gun carry license Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021, in East Greenbush, N.Y. King said in an interview that part of the problem with New York's law is that the chances a person will get an unrestricted permit depend on whether they're in a rural or more urban area of the state.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court is preparing to hear a gun rights case that could lead to more guns on the streets of New York and Los Angeles and threaten restrictions on guns in subways, airports, bars, churches, schools and other places where people gather.
The case the justices will hear Wednesday comes as gun violence has surged, and it could dramatically increase the number of people eligible to carry firearms as they go about their daily lives. The case centers on New York's restrictive gun permit law and whether challengers to the law have a right to carry a firearm in public for self-defense.