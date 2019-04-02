Supermarket group backs plastic bag ban, with conditions

BOSTON (AP) — A group representing supermarkets and other Massachusetts food stores is offering qualified support for a statewide ban on single-use plastic bags.

A legislative committee holds a public hearing Tuesday on a bill that would prohibit retailers from providing customers with the single-use carryout bags at the point of purchase. Stores could charge customers for purchasing recyclable or reusable bags.

The Massachusetts Food Association plans to testify in support of a ban, but is asking for a longer phase-in period than the Aug. 1 implementation date in the legislation .

The group says it would prefer a single, uniform statewide regulation to the patchwork of local plastic bag ordinances in nearly 100 cities and towns.

New York lawmakers recently approved a plastic bag ban. There are statewide prohibitions in California and Hawaii.