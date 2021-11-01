Superintendent: Westport bus fix carries 'inevitable' consequences

WESTPORT — Transportation continues to be an issue for the Westport Public Schools. With reliability and consistency becoming even bigger problems, the school has decided to condense some of the bus routes, said Superintendent Thomas Scarice.
What started off as concerns about drop off times at the elementary level has gradually evolved to impact all levels, Scarice said. Due to the bus driver shortage, increased town traffic and delayed bus returns, Westport has been looking for solutions to help the problem, he said.