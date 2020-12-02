Superintendent: 2 confirmed, 1 ‘presumptive’ new virus cases in Westport schools

Two new confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been found in Westport elementary schools, along with a presumptive case at Staples High School, Superintendent Thomas Scarice announced.

The two elementary school cases were found at Greens Farms and Long Lots elementary schools, Scarice said in an email to families and staff Tuesday night.

“In our efforts to remain transparent with reports of positive Covid-19 cases associated with our schools, we will continue to provide these updates as information is confirmed,” he wrote.

No new school closures were announced. Scarice’s letter said “those impacted” by the virus have been notified.

“As a reminder, families are asked to report positive of COVID-19 cases of students using our reporting voicemail or email regardless of whether the students are in remote or hybrid models of instruction,” he said.

Green’s Farms Elementary School reported under six new cases last Thursday, according to the state’s weekly report on COVID-19 at public and private schools.

The report gives a nonspecific number for schools with fewer than six new cases to protect students’ identities.

Long Lots Elementary reported no new cases in the same report. Staples High School reported fewer than six new cases.