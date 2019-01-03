Sununu to call for cooperation in 2nd inauguration

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — New Hampshire's first Republican governor in modern history to have a Legislature controlled by Democrats is using his second inaugural address to call for bipartisan cooperation.

Sununu, who won a second, two-year term by defeating Democrat Molly Kelly in November, is being inaugurated at noon Thursday. He plans to call on lawmakers to find common ground, saying voters set the state on a path that requires leaders to embrace a spirit of cooperation.

His office says he will tout accomplishments in areas such as tax relief, child protection and combatting the opioid crisis. He also plans to discuss New Hampshire's high rate of pediatric cancer, youth suicide prevention and innovations in education.