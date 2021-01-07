Sununu to be inaugurated amid virus, violence concerns

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu will be sworn in for his third term Wednesday in a small, private ceremony shaped by concerns about both the coronavirus and potential violence.

The noon Statehouse ceremony, which will be attended by legislative leaders and streamed online, comes a day after a violent mob of President Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol as lawmakers were meeting to confirm Joe Biden’s presidential win. But Sununu’s decision to cancel a larger, outdoor inaugural was prompted in large part by events in his own backyard.