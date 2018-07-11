Sununu seeks approval for special session on sales tax bill

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu is formally requesting a special Legislative session to protect New Hampshire's tax advantage, but some Democrats are pushing for more.

Sununu on Wednesday plans to ask the Executive Council to approve the session so lawmakers can respond to a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling regarding online shopping. Though New Hampshire doesn't have a sales tax, the ruling could force its businesses to collect taxes for other states.

The governor wants to require any jurisdiction seeking to collect sales taxes in New Hampshire to get approval from the state's department of justice, and would authorize the attorney general to file expedited lawsuits against scofflaws.

Democrats, meanwhile, say the special legislative session also should be used to increase reimbursement rates for mental health and recovery treatment centers.