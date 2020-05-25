Sunny Sunday at Compo Beach

WESTPORT — The simple freedom of a day on Compo Beach is back on the table for local residents.

Sunday saw hundreds of people out to take in some sun and settle upon the sand, yielding of course to the safety guidelines of social distancing as outlined by the Parks and Recreation Department.

“It’s good to see that life is still kind of going on,” said Andrea Janis of Westport, “that people are enjoying themselves.”

“We like to be outside and in the fresh air,” said Mike Zimmer of Weston, ensconced on the sand with his wife, Romy, and their 14-month-old son Ben.

“It’s great especially for kids,” she said, noting there was ample room to keep distance from other people while the kids could still run around.

In fact, the parking lot wasn’t even near 50 percent capacity. Some suggested it might have been due to the cool winds that still kept a springtime feel around and had temperatures in the mid-70s, while others said most people were waiting to make Memorial Day itself the prime beach day for the holiday weekend.

Either way, visitors are hoping that this first open weekend is by no means the last, and that’s it’s a long, luxurious season of beach access for residents of Weston and Westport.

“I just want people to be respectful and observant,” Carol Maloney of Westport said, “so we can maintain this for the summer.”