Sun and fun at Longshore in Westport

The Avalon family of Westport prepares to do some fishing on Saturday, May 30, 2020, in Westport, Conn.

WESTPORT — With a combination of restrictions slowly starting to roll back and summer weather beginning to blossom, many visitors were out and around at Longshore Club Park on Saturday afternoon.

Golfers were all over the greens, though at safe distances, of course.

“It’s great,” said Robert Fusaro of Westport, who met some new friends that made up a foursome. “You can’t beat it.”

Likewise, the E.R. Strait Marina was busy with boaters, including a number of Westport natives like Carrie and Ken Lozyniak, who enjoyed a day at Cockenoe Island and then relaxed on their boat “Satisfaction.”

“It’s awesome to be out and not stuck in the house,” Ken said.

“As long as everybody keeps their social distancing, it’s all good,” he said.

“It was a beautiful day out there today,” said Michael Angerthal of Westport, who took out his boat “Off The Grid.”

“It’s just good to be outside and feel the summer weather,” he said.