Suit: NYC sends young inmates upstate where they're beaten

NEW YORK (AP) — A federal lawsuit says New York City has sent dozens of young Rikers Island inmates to an upstate jail where they've been brutalized and held in solitary confinement, despite a city policy barring such confinement for anyone under 22.

A complaint filed Friday accuses the city of using jail transfers to punish inmates and circumvent its solitary-confinement rules. The suit alleges the Albany County jail staffers unjustly beat the young men and forcibly conduct rectal searches.

The New York Times, which first reported the suit, says city mayoral spokesman Eric Phillips called jail transfers "the safest option" for some young detainees facing safety threats.

The Associated Press sent an email seeking comment to Phillips on Saturday. Calls were also made to the Albany County Sheriff's Office and a county official.