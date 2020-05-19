Suit: ADT employee spied on customers' home security systems

DALLAS (AP) — Two federal class-action lawsuits have been filed against ADT, one of the largest security companies in the country, alleging that an employee spied on customers and children over a seven-year period through their home security cameras.

The lawsuits, filed Monday, allege ADT showed negligence and breached contracts by failing to provide security, among other concerns. Both lawsuits say the employee was able to view customers' intimate and private moments, including when they were nude or partially dressed.

The breach was discovered in March after an ADT customer in DeSoto, Texas, reported an unauthorized email address on her account. An internal investigation discovered the employee's personal email address was added on 220 ADT customers' accounts in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

ADT has fired the employee since discovering the breach. It was not immediately clear whether he faces criminal charges.

“We took immediate action and put measures in place to prevent this from happening again,” ADT said in a written statement Monday. “We are supporting law enforcement's investigation of the former employee and are committed to helping bring justice to those impacted by his improper actions.”

The lawsuits were filed in Florida, where ADT is headquartered. Each suit seeks for more than $5 million in compensation.

“I am just horrified that a company that holds itself as the number one security option allowed this to happen,” attorney Amy Carter said. “They gave access to someone's home when they were seeking additional security.”

The lawsuits allow for other affected individuals to come forward as attorneys for the clients say they are concerned the incident may not have been isolated to just one employee.

"We hope that based on the facts of the case that ADT will take this seriously and get this resolved as soon as possible,” attorney Matthew McCarley said. “Because a lot of people have been hurt. The invasion of someone’s privacy — you can’t get that back.”