Sudan security forces fire tear gas at anti-coup protesters SAMY MAGDY, Associated Press Jan. 13, 2022 Updated: Jan. 13, 2022 9:04 a.m.
1 of8 People gather during a protest in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Thousands of people took to the streets on Thursday against a coup that has plunged the country into grinding deadlock. Marwan Ali/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 People gather during a protest in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Thousands of people took to the streets on Thursday against a coup that has plunged the country into grinding deadlock. Marwan Ali/AP Show More Show Less
3 of8 People gather during a protest in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Thousands of people took to the streets on Thursday against a coup that has plunged the country into grinding deadlock. Marwan Ali/AP Show More Show Less
4 of8 People gather during a protest in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Thousands of people took to the streets on Thursday against a coup that has plunged the country into grinding deadlock. Marwan Ali/AP Show More Show Less 5 of8
6 of8 People gather during a protest in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Thousands of people took to the streets on Thursday against a coup that has plunged the country into grinding deadlock. Marwan Ali/AP Show More Show Less
7 of8 People gather during a protest in Khartoum, Sudan, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Thousands of people took to the streets on Thursday against a coup that has plunged the country into grinding deadlock. Marwan Ali/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — Sudanese security forces fired tear gas to disperse protesters in the capital of Khartoum as thousands took to the streets Thursday against a coup that has plunged the country into grinding deadlock, activists said.
The demonstrations in Khartoum and elsewhere in Sudan are the latest in relentless protests since the military on Oct. 25 ousted the civilian-led government of Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok.