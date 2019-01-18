Sudan activists: 3rd protester dies from gunshot wound

CAIRO (AP) — Sudanese activists say a protester who suffered a gunshot wound during clashes with police has died, raising to three the death toll from the violence in the capital Khartoum.

They say the protester died in hospital early on Friday, a day after thousands of demonstrators demanding that the country's longtime ruler Omar al-Bashir step down clashed with police, who used tear gas and rubber bullets and fired live rounds in the air.

Thursday's protests in Khartoum were the latest in four weeks of demonstrations across much of Sudan initially triggered by price increases and shortages but soon shifted to calling on al-Bashir, in power since 1989, to resign.

Rights groups say at least 40 people have died in the protests, but the government has only acknowledged 24 deaths.