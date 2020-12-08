‘Such a bad idea’: Norwalk and Westport residents, developer clash over proposed distribution facility

NORWALK — Developers behind a proposed logistics center in East Norwalk recently unveiled changes based on the feedback from residents, but an outpouring of opposition from neighbors and members of surrounding communities at a public hearing Monday night suggests the changes may not be enough.

Nearly 150 residents attended Monday’s public hearing to voice displeasure with the proposal, which would see 330,000 square feet of existing property at 10 Norden Place — otherwise known as Norden Park — repurposed into a warehouse and distribution facility.

Since June, hundreds of residents, including Westport Planning and Zoning officials, have written emails and letters opposing the plan.

A common refrain among detractors is that the influx of trucks associated with the logistics center could wreak havoc on the neighborhood, creating issues with traffic, noise and the environment.

On Monday, the project developer unveiled some new additions aimed at addressing residents’ concerns.

The changes included the introduction of adaptive traffic signal controls at select intersections, self-funded road improvements at Fitch Street and Strawberry Hill Avenue, and the creation of a 24/7 resident hotline where residents could call and express concerns about trucks or traffic related to the development.

“While we stand by our expert team and their conclusions that our proposal will not adversely affect the site or surrounding road network, we have read the emails and letters from the neighbors and public stakeholders and we’ve heard the public concerns,” Carolyn Cavolo, an attorney representing the applicant, said Monday. “We respectfully submit that these concerns, while heartfelt, are not based in fact or on qualitative expert evidence. Having said that, however, we have proposed additional revisions to the plans and conditions of approval that we believe go above and beyond in addressing these concerns.”

The changes did little to appease residents, who overwhelmingly denounced the plan Monday night.

Speaking on behalf of the East Norwalk Neighborhood Association, Diane Cece said the “health and safety” of residential neighborhoods was at stake with this decision.

“Even if the application meets all the standard zone regulations for a special permit, there are no conditions or quantity of conditions that you could impose to make this a suitable, acceptable or desirable use in our community,” Cece said. “This application not only doesn’t benefit Norwalk, it actually impacts us negatively in at least a half dozen important ways, all of which you should take into account into the special permit standard, including an inevitable increase in air pollution.”

The ENNA started a petition late last month to oppose the proposed development. As of Tuesday, the petition has garnered more than 1,300 signatures from Norwalk residents.

Rebecca Riddle was one of over a dozen residents who voiced the concerns laid out in the petition at Monday night’s hearing. She said it is already difficult enough driving from her Greenfield Street home to Interstate 95. Adding truck traffic to the equation, she said, would drastically worsen an already deteriorating situation.

“We already have so many major traffic issues on East Avenue and Strawberry Hill (Avenue),” she said.

Last month, city-hired consultant KSP Construction determined the project would increase weekday truck traffic between 3 and 7 percent on East Avenue, Route 1, Strawberry Hill Avenue and other nearby roads. However, the study also determined that the estimated 175 to 200 truck trips daily would generate less traffic than other allowed uses like an office or manufacturing center.

John Cusano, a Poplar Street resident, said it would be “literally insane” to add 200 trucks per day to East Norwalk roads that are already congested.

“This is just such a bad idea,” he said.

To address traffic and noise concerns related to trucks, Cavolo suggested the center could “strongly recommend” that truck deliveries not be made from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. She said, however, that the company would not be able to mandate such a rule because of “safety concerns.”

Many zoning commissioners and residents also pointed out there would be no way to enforce such a rule.

The developer tried further to entice the public with promises to install solar panels at the warehouse, as well as an offering of logistics courses and a $10,000 donation to Norwalk police to address crosswalk concerns.

Adam Altman, a principal on the project, also noted that the center would create at least on-site 100 jobs and 64 indirect jobs.

“I hope that the residents of Norwalk appreciate that we intend to be good partners for the community and that, really, we believe and expect that all of Norwalk will benefit from this project,” he said.

Yet residents appeared unmoved by Altman’s plea.

“There’s no place for this project in East Norwalk,” said John Kydes, a Common Council member who announced on Tuesday morning that he would be forming an exploratory committee for a potential run at mayor.

Westport officials also expressed concerns about the effects such a development would have on them.

Cathy Walsh, a current member and former chairperson of the Westport Planning and Zoning Commission, said the potential traffic and environmental issues caused by the development could have a ripple effect in neighboring towns.

Walsh, who also works in the steel industry, said critics were “spot on” when it comes to concerns about trucking. She said truckers will “drive all night” to get to their destination, regardless of recommendations or restrictions, and they will sit there for hours, with their trucks on, until the businesses open.

“The more I hear tonight, the more concerned I am,” Walsh said.

The public hearing is scheduled to continue on Jan. 7, at which point the Zoning Commission could decide to take action on the application.