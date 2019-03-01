Suburban Indianapolis police force deploying body cameras

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — A suburban Indianapolis police force has begun deploying new body cameras while on patrol.

The city of Carmel says its police department received an $80,000 federal grant to help fund the first phase of a five-year, no-interest lease for 120 body cameras and 100 in-car cameras.

It says that by the end of this week, all officers will have been trained on the use of body cameras and be issued their own. Over the next five years, the police department will spend $1.7 million on body cameras, in-car cameras, interview-room cameras and new stun guns.

Carmel Police Chief Jim Barlow says the new body cams will help his department "increase transparency and efficiency, while offering greater protection to the community through increased evidence gathering."