Stuff-a-Truck Food Drive in Westport Saturday

WESTPORT — The Water Rat Swim Team and Westport/Weston YMCA will host a Bridgeport Rescue Mission Stuff-A-Truck Food Drive on Saturday, May 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Westport/Weston YMCA parking lot

This pandemic has affected all of us on almost every level. Many families have been hit hard financially, mentally and emotionally.

Another area to be hit hard is the food pantry that services the homeless and low income families. It's times like these that donations stop coming in and their pantry becomes empty.

We’d like our swim community and the greater YMCA community to come together to support the Bridgeport Rescue Mission in filling their pantry back up. The Bridgeport Rescue Mission is a nonprofit organization that is located in Bridgeport.. They have a full kitchen and meal service location as well as a food pantry for low income families to come collect food items if they need. More families are using these services at this time.

Please consider ordering/shopping for any of the items needed and dropping them off at the Westport Weston Family YMCA Parking Lot Saturday, May 16 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The list of needed items can be found at :

https://bridgeportrescuemission.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/2019-Stuff-A-Truck-List.pdf