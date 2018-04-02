Study: Proposal to boost school aid would be modest increase

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker's proposal to boost aid to local education would have a modest impact by increasing aid by about 2 percent overall.

The Boston Globe reports that approximately 60 percent of school systems would receive an increase of less than 1 percent in general education aid, while two school systems — Holyoke and Southbridge — would only see aid increase by 0.2 percent. State data trends indicate that school spending has increased by a rate of 4 percent annually.

State Education Secretary James Peyser, who advises the Republican governor on education policy, says the wide span of increases reflects the intricacies of the state's funding formula and takes a number of factors into account.

