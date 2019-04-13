Study: Fox News is obsessed with Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

NEW YORK (AP) — A new study suggests that Fox News is obsessed with freshman congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The liberal watchdog Media Matters for America counted more than 3,000 times the Bronx Democrat was mentioned on Fox News Channel and its sister Fox Business Network over a six-week period that ended earlier this month. Not a day went by where she wasn't talked about.

Media Matters suggests that's part of a pattern where Fox creates Democratic bogeymen for its hosts and anchors to attack.

Fox noted that Ocasio-Cortez has been a star with many other media outlets, too.

The congresswoman tweeted a link to the Media Matters research, adding the comment, "that's how hard they're fighting against dignified health care, wages and justice for all."