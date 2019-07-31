Fitness studio offers cool training for the summer

WESTPORT — Since summertime temperatures have soared, Westporters may be searching for a cool location to stay active.

Enter F45 Training.

The studio, which opened in December, provides an air-conditioned environment for team-based functional training. Brian Trainor, owner of the studio, said after working a 9-to-5 job for three years, he decided to take the first step in pursuing his passion for fitness.

Last summer, while visiting the Westport Farmers Market, Trainor said he was immediately drawn to the town.

“Everybody was running or biking,” the 25-year-old Stamford resident said. “It’s a very active community.”

The stars aligned when Trainor saw an opening on Post Road West, where the studio is now located, and he soon closed on a deal.

“This allowed me to take my passion for fitness and personal training to the next level and help everybody,” he said.

At F45, the weekly workouts combine cardio and resistance training with the guidance of trainers for 45 minute classes. The first week of classes if free at F45, and a variety of class options can be scheduled at f45training.com/westport/home.

On Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, clients will experience cardio workouts. On Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sundays, workouts focus solely on reistance, and Saturday features a hybrid class.

“It’s all time based, not rep-based,” Trainor said. “No matter what, it’s all in a group environment.”

Creating a group setting where trainees can still get one-on-one training is key, Trainor said.

“You get to know your fellow trainees and your trainors,” he said. “We like to say we want to make this your second home Where you’re coming in for 45 minutes working hard and having a good time while doing it.”

The studio also features over 4,000 type of workouts and trainings to avoid repetition.

“That’s the key,” Trainor said. “It’s always different. It’s always moving. It’s tremendous exercise because it works every part of your body in a functional way.”

Trainor said he looks to create a family environment in his studio and for everyone to feel at home, regardless if they’ve worked out their entire life or are just starting out.

“As soon as you walk in this door what we do is set ourselves apart by making you feel comfortable when you walk in,” he said. “Everybody before everybody class does an introduction. We want everyone to feel comfortable before the workout.”

Though the studio has been open for only seven months, Trainor said the community has provided a warm reception.

“It’s been awesome,” Trainor said. “A lot of our members are bringing in their family members, their friends, their coworkers. I think that’s a testament to how we work here.”

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com