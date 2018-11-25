Studies find increased pollution in Buffalo River

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — U.S. Geological Survey findings show increased pollution in the groundwater in the Buffalo River watershed.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported that studies were conducted by the U.S. Geological Survey, the National Park Service and the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality. The Buffalo River, the country's first national river, had increased algae growth this year among 70 miles of the 150-mile river.

Last week the ADEQ cited water quality concerns among its reasons for denying an operating permit to C&H Hog Farm, which sits on Big Creek, a Buffalo tributary. But researchers haven't tied the presence of the algae to the farm.

The findings are preliminary, and research will likely take years to determine the sources of the problem.

___

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com