Students using drone to map dinosaur tracks in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico college students are using drones to help map the location dinosaur tracks at a state park.

The Albuquerque Journal reports New Mexico State Parks is teaming up with Central New Mexico Community College students and the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science to map out the footprints at Clayton Lake State Park.

The park located in the northeastern part of the state contained track sites that around 100 million years old.

Central New Mexico Community College instructor Rick Watson says students will fly the drones from different heights in order to record a variety of details.

Once the project is complete, students will place the photographs, 3-D models, maps and other findings on a website.

Information from: Albuquerque Journal, http://www.abqjournal.com