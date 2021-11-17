Students, adults clash at Grants Pass High School protest

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) — Student demonstrators and adult counter-protesters clashed outside Grants Pass High School in Oregon during a student-led walkout against the reinstatement of two educators who expressed public support for educational policies that favor a student’s biological sex over their gender identity, authorities said.
Students left class Tuesday to protest a Nov. 9 school board vote to reinstate former North Middle School assistant principal Rachel Damiano and former science teacher Katie Medart.