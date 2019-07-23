Strong storms cause flooding and a fire across the state

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Heavy rainfall and booming thunderstorms raced across Connecticut on Monday night causing major flooding and a fire in a dorm at a private school.

At the Tweed-New Haven Airport, major flooding caused airport staff to cancel flights for almost 24 hours through Tuesday afternoon.

A dorm at Choate Rosemary Hall, a private school in Wallingford, also caught fire after a lightning struck, forcing students to evacuate and shelter at an athletic center.

No injuries were reported.

Lorraine Connelly, director of communications for the hall, said the lightning struck the building around 6:20 p.m. Firefighters say they had to wait until the lightning passed to complete their work.

The state's major utilities were reporting scattered power outages Tuesday morning.