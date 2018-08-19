Strong earthquake jolts Indonesian island of Lombok

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong earthquake has jolted the Indonesian island of Lombok as it tries to recover from a quake earlier this month that killed 460 people.

The U.S. Geological Survey measured Sunday's quake, which was centered in the northeast of the island, at magnitude 6.3 and a depth of 7 kilometers (4 miles). There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

A magnitude 7.0 quake on Aug. 5 damaged tens of thousands of homes and displaced several hundred thousand people on Lombok.