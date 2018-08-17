Strong, deep earthquake shakes area off Indonesia

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — A strong earthquake located far below the Earth's surface has shaken an area in Indonesia's Flores Sea. There were no immediate reports of damage or tsunami warnings.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake struck late Friday with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5. It said it was centered 109 kilometers (68 miles) northwest of the village of Kampungbajo in central Indonesia at a depth of 539 kilometers (337 miles). Deep earthquakes generally cause less damage.

Indonesia is prone to earthquakes because of its location on the "Ring of Fire," an arc of volcanoes and fault lines in the Pacific Basin. In December 2004, a massive magnitude 9.1 earthquake off Sumatra in western Indonesia triggered a tsunami that killed 230,000 people in a dozen countries.