Striking Myanmar rail workers move out as protests continue March 20, 2021 Updated: March 20, 2021 4:37 a.m.
State railway employee load belongings after being evicted from their homes Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Mandalay, Myanmar. State railway workers in Mandalay have been threatened with eviction to force them to end their support for the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) against military rule.
A state railway employee carries a piece of furniture after being evicted from his home Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Mandalay, Myanmar. State railway workers in Mandalay have been threatened with eviction to force them to end their support for the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) against military rule.
State railway employees load furniture in to a truck after being evicted from their home Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Mandalay, Myanmar. State railway workers in Mandalay have been threatened with eviction to force them to end their support for the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) against military rule.
State railway employees carry their belongings after being evicted from their home Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Mandalay, Myanmar. State railway workers in Mandalay have been threatened with eviction to force them to end their support for the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) against military rule.
Protesters prepare to defend themselves as they gather in Tarkata township, Yangon, Myanmar Saturday, March 20, 20201. Protests against last month's military takeover continued Saturday in cities and town across Myanmar despite a crackdown by security forces that has taken more than 200 lives.
Protesters prepare to defend themselves as they gather in Tarkata township, Yangon, Myanmar Saturday, March 20, 20201. Protests against last month's military takeover continued Saturday in cities and town across Myanmar despite a crackdown by security forces that has taken more than 200 lives.
Protesters prepare to defend themselves as they gather in Tarkata township, Yangon, Myanmar Saturday, March 20, 20201. Protests against last month's military takeover continued Saturday in cities and town across Myanmar despite a crackdown by security forces that has taken more than 200 lives.
State railway employees sit with their belongings after being evicted from their home Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Mandalay, Myanmar. State railway workers in Mandalay have been threatened with eviction to force them to end their support for the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) against military rule.
State railway employees load their belongings after being evicted from their home Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Mandalay, Myanmar. State railway workers in Mandalay have been threatened with eviction to force them to end their support for the Civil Disobedience Movement (CDM) against military rule.
MANDALAY, Myanmar (AP) — Residents of Myanmar’s second-biggest city helped striking railway workers move out of their state-supplied housing Saturday after the authorities said they would have to leave if they kept supporting the protest movement against last month’s military coup.
Mandalay residents carried the workers' furniture and other household items to trucks, van and pickup trucks.