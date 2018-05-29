Streets closing ahead of Trump visit to Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Officials in Tennessee's capital city say streets will be closing in anticipation of a visit by President Donald Trump.

Trump will be in Nashville on Tuesday for a 7 p.m. rally and will headline a fundraiser earlier in the day for Rep. Marsha Blackburn's U.S. Senate bid.

The city said Fifth Avenue from Charlotte Avenue to James Robertson Parkway, and Gay Street from Fifth Avenue to James Robertson Parkway will close at 9 a.m.

At 10 a.m., the city will close James Robertson Parkway from Third to Fifth avenues, and Fourth Avenue from Charlotte Avenue to James Robertson Parkway.

Then at 3 p.m., James Robertson Parkway will be closed at Rosa L. Parks Boulevard.