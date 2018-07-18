Stray bullet through window injures care center patient

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A resident of a St. Louis residential care center is recovering after a stray bullet came through the window of his room and struck him in the hip while he was napping.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting happened Tuesday at Union Manor Residential Care center. The 66-year-old victim was treated at a hospital and is back at the care facility.

Owner Alma Cook says the man was taking an afternoon nap in his second-floor room when two motorists were driving by while apparently shooting at each other. Cook says a bullet came through a window and hit the victim in the hip.

Police have no suspects.

