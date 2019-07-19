Stratford woman charged with shoplifting

WESTPORT — A 52-year-old Stratford woman was charged in connection to a shoplifting incident, police said.

On April 19 at 6:44 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Winged Monkey store on a complaint of a shoplifting incident. Store staff said a woman who was recently in the store had removed a number of items without paying for them, police said. The total value of the stolen merchandise was estimated to be $2,130.

Staff provided police with video surveillance footage, and officers later identified the suspect as Dawn Diaz. An arrest warrant was subsequently obtained for Diaz, but attempts to contact and locate Diaz in order to serve the outstanding warrant were unsuccessful, police said.

On July 9 at 10:30 p.m., a bail enforcement agent responded to police headquarters with Diaz in custody. Computer checks of Diaz also confirmed an active warrant for her arrest for failure to appear, stemming from an arrest by the Fairfield Police Department. This warrant was for felony charges in which she did not appear in court as scheduled, police said.

Diaz was charged with third-degree larceny with bond set at $15,000. For the additional charge carried by the failure to appear warrant, bond was set at $5,000. She was unable to post bond and was arraigned at state Superior Court in Norwalk on July 17.

