Stratford man faces more charges from incident at Westport car dealership

WESTPORT — A 28-year-old Stratford man is facing additional charges stemming from a December incident where he tried to steel tires from vehicles at a closed Honda dealership, police said.

Robert Mebane, 28, was arrested on Dec. 16 after he tried to flee from cops by running on the rooftops of vehicles parked in the lot of the dealership, causing damage to several of them.

Following an investigation into the December incident, detectives obtained a search warrant for a vehicle that police found near dealership that they believed to belong to Mebane.

A search of the car revealed six tablets of MDMA, a drug more commonly known as ecstasy, as well as two Connecticut registration marker plates that had previously been reported as stolen.

Mebane was charged with possession of a controlled substance and two counts of theft of a registration marker. He posted a court-set bond on $2,500 and is scheduled to appear in court on March 20.

The 28-year-old is also facing with 13 counts of criminal mischief, third-degree criminal trespass, criminal attempt to commit larceny and interfering with an officer for the same incident, as well as a number of other charges out of Bridgeport Superior Court.