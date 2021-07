WESTPORT — Police arrested a Startford man Wednesday in connection with multiple motor vehicle burglaries in the Compo Beach area late last year.

According to police, on Nov. 30 police received reports of car burglaries, as well as a report of a stolen car. The incidents happened during the early morning hours in the Compo Beach section of town.

On Dec. 2, Christopher Mulkern, 21 of Stratford, as well as a second man, were arrested by Stratford police.

At the time of this arrest, police said the two men were found to be in possession of a piece of property that was stolen during one of the burglaries.

During the course of the investigation, police said, a cellphone that allegedly belonged to Mulkern was recovered and searched pursuant to a search and seizure warrant. An examination of the device allegedly revealed evidence linking Mulkern and his accomplice to the burglaries.

Mulkern was arrested Wednesday morning and charged with five counts of third-degree burglary, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, first-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny, fifth-degree larceny and four counts of sixth-degree larceny.

Mulkern was held on $200,000 bond and was arraigned later that same day. He is next scheduled to appear at Norwalk court Sept. 29, awaiting a plea.