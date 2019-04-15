Stranded dolphin herded back to Boston Harbor, another dies

BOSTON (AP) — A stranded adult white-sided dolphin has been successfully pushed back into Boston Harbor after spending the night in shallow water with another dolphin that died.

The New England Aquarium says the dolphin had been in shallow water off Winthrop's Coughlin Park on Sunday.

Residents reported seeing the dolphin before midnight with a female dolphin that later died.

Aquarium officials herded the dolphin for several hours and formed a line with a sea kayak and two boats to move it a number of miles.

They used engine noise and slapped water and boats to keep it from returning to shallow water.

Aquarium officials plan to perform a necropsy on the older, female dolphin that died.