Storm rips northern Indiana business as workers hunker down

ELKHART, Ind. (AP) — Dozens of workers hunkered down and escaped serious injury when a severe thunderstorm's winds ripped through an industrial plant in northern Indiana.

Wednesday's storm that swept the northwest side of the city of Elkhart caused significant damage to an AACOA plant that's a division of Bonnell Aluminum.

Plant manager Lewis Bell tells The Elkhart Truth that about 40 workers were inside when high winds ripped a 50-by-200-foot section out of the middle of the building in the city about 15 miles east of South Bend.

He says none of the workers suffered major injuries because they had took shelter in different areas of the business during the storm. But he says the building "took a beating."

