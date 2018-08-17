Storm hits Illinois State Fairgrounds, cancelling concert

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Heavy rain caused the cancellation of an outdoor concert at the Illinois State Fair Grandstand and some flooding at the fairgrounds.

Thunderstorms dumped up to 2 inches of rain in the Springfield area Thursday night as some 8,000 fans were at the fairgrounds grandstand for a concert by country singer Thomas Rhett.

Fair officials evacuated fans to underneath the grandstand during the storm after the concert's opening band had performed. The concert was later called off as the storm continued.

The rainfall flooded a tunnel connecting the fairgrounds to the infield parking area, with some fairgoers having to wade through knee- to waist-high water.