Storm forces Army helicopters to land in St. Louis area

FESTUS, Mo. (AP) — A U.S. Army helicopter was forced by bad weather to make an emergency landing at a restaurant parking lot near St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports it was one of four CH-47 Chinook flying from California to Connecticut that landed briefly in the St. Louis area Monday afternoon because of low visibility. The Army uses Chinooks to transport troops and equipment.

Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says one helicopter landed in the parking lot of Taytro's Bar and Bistro.

Two others landed at an airport in Sparta, Illinois, and a fourth landed at the Festus Airport.

No injuries were reported and the helicopters took off again later Monday afternoon.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com