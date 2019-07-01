Storm damage causes road closures in Weston

An area of River Road blocked by tress on power lines. Taken at 11 a.m. in Weston, CT. An area of River Road blocked by tress on power lines. Taken at 11 a.m. in Weston, CT. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Storm damage causes road closures in Weston 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

WESTON — River Road and Old Stage Coach Road are currently closed due to damage from yesterday’s storm.

According to Weston police, most of the other roads are now open. The roads that have remained closed are due do direct involvement with power lines that fell during the storm. Eversource estimates 21 customers are still without power, but are expected to have service returned by 5 p.m.

Any tree-related damage has been handled by the Department of Public Works, police said.

dj.simmons@hearstmediact.com