Storm closes several roads in Westport

Utility workers remove downed trees and power lines on Beachside Avenue at Sasco Creek. Taken Nov. 1, 2019 in Westport, Conn.

WESTPORT — Several roads have been temporarily closed due to rain and high winds on Thursday night.

Westport police advised the public early Friday that Newtown Turnpike at Crawford Road, Railroad Place at Railroad underpass, Beachside Avenue at Sasco Creek, Weston Road at Daybreak Lane and Bayberry Lane at the Weston town line are closed. The intersection of the Sherwood Island Connector and Greens Farms Road is also temporarily closed.

“This department will formally announce when all town roads are open for travel,” police said in a news release. “The Police, Fire, Department of Public Works along with the utility providers are currently working to make all areas safe for residents.”

Extreme caution is advised while outside, police said, and residents are asked to avoid any dangerous situations such as wires down or hanging tree branches.

Bus, taxi and service providers have been made aware of the road issues, and Metro-North will operate on a limited schedule at this time, police said. Any storm debris, emergency barricades or residual problems will be cleared up as soon as possible.

“For power related issues contact Eversource and for train schedules contact Metro-North Railroad,” police said.

As of 11:50 a.m. there are 222 residents still without power, according to Eversource.

