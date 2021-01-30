Storm carrying as much as 9 inches snow headed to Chicago

CHICAGO (AP) — A storm that could drop as much as nine inches of snow was expected to hit northern Illinois this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service, light snow will likely start falling on Saturday afternoon before snow will fall at a rate of more than one inch an hour Saturday night until about midnight. And importantly for those who are getting ready to shovel, the snow that's anticipated is the heavy and wet snow that is often called “heart attack snow” because of how physically taxing it can be to shovel it.