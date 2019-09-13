'Storm Area 51' hoaxer hangs legal threat over Rachel events

FILE - In this July 22, 2019 file photo, Grace Capati looks at a UFO display outside of the Little A'Le'Inn, in Rachel, Nev., the closest town to Area 51. The originator of the "Storm Area 51" internet hoax is citing concerns about organization and funding for withdrawing from an event called "Alienstock" scheduled next week in the remote Nevada desert. Matty Roberts said in interviews Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019 in Las Vegas that he was worried events hosted by innkeeper Connie West in the tiny town of Rachel might not succeed. less FILE - In this July 22, 2019 file photo, Grace Capati looks at a UFO display outside of the Little A'Le'Inn, in Rachel, Nev., the closest town to Area 51. The originator of the "Storm Area 51" internet hoax is ... more Photo: John Locher, AP Photo: John Locher, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close 'Storm Area 51' hoaxer hangs legal threat over Rachel events 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — An innkeeper selling tickets for campers next week in a tiny Nevada desert town is being threatened with legal action by the originator of the "Storm Area 51" internet hoax over the "Alienstock" name.

A Las Vegas attorney representing 20-year-old Matty Roberts sent a cease-and-desist letter Thursday telling Little A'Le'Inn owner Connie West to pull the plug on events West says she's still planning Sept. 19-22.

West didn't immediately respond Friday to telephone and email messages.

She told the Las Vegas Review-Journal she's still "full steam ahead" with vendors, merchandise and musical acts.

Roberts broke with West this week and says he'll appear at a party venue in downtown Las Vegas Sept. 19 — the night before the Life is Beautiful music and art festival begins a few blocks away.