Storage tank fire that prompted state assistance is out

FRIENDLY, W.Va. (AP) — A massive natural gas storage tank fire in West Virginia is out.

News outlets report the West Virginia Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management said in a statement that the blaze was extinguished around 5 a.m. Sunday after all-night efforts by local fire departments and state agencies.

Gov. Jim Justice had ordered that all necessary state resources be used to help battle the blaze that began Saturday afternoon when lightning struck a storage tank that holds 1 million gallons (3.8 million liters) of natural gas condensate.

The tank is owned by Dominion Resources and is near the town of Friendly in Tyler County.

No injuries were reported and Dominion Energy says there's no threat to public safety.

Justice's office say the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection will assist with cleanup.