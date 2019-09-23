Stops at green light lead to DUI charge

Ronnie Manning. Ronnie Manning. Photo: Contributed Photo Photo: Contributed Photo Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Stops at green light lead to DUI charge 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WESTPORT — A 38-year-old Norwalk man was charged with driving under the influence after stopping at a green light on two occasions, police said.

On Sept. 12 at 3:15 p.m., officers responded to the area of Riverside Avenue near Treadwell Avenue on a complaint of erratic motor vehicle operation.

The complaint was called in by a Westport EMS crew who had observed the vehicle stop for an extended period of time at a green light. After eventually continuing forward, police said the vehicle reached another intersection where it again completely stopped at a green light.

At this time, members of EMS approached the vehicle and contacted police. Although disoriented, the driver, identified as Ronnie Manning, ultimately complied with requests to turn off and exit the vehicle. Manning’s vehicle was found to have been outfitted with an ignition interlock device commonly associated with a prior arrest for operating under the influence, police said.

Manning was believed to be under the influence of some type of drugs or alcohol, police said. Computer checks also revealed Manning’s license was under suspension. Manning was then transported to the hospital for treatment.

A search warrant was later granted, seeking Manning’s toxicology report, which showed Manning was under the influence of multiple narcotic substances at the time of the incident, police said.

On Sept. 22, Stamford police contacted the Westport Police Department reporting Manning was being held in their custody for his active arrest warrant. He was then transported back to Wesptort police headquarters and charged with driving under the influence and operating a motor vehicle under suspension.

Manning was unable to post $15,000 bond and was transported to state Superior Court in Norwalk on Sept. 23 for arraignment.