Stollings, senator and physician, announces run for governor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Democratic state senator and physician Ron Stollings is running for governor.

Stollings announced his 2020 candidacy Monday, highlighting his medical work on the opioid crisis and giving broad policy proposals on infrastructure and government spending.

The Boone County lawmaker has served in the Senate for 14 years.

Stollings will face off against progressive Stephen Smith for the Democratic nomination.

His announcement comes after U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin declined to enter the race earlier this month.

On the Republican side, Gov. Jim Justice is running against former commerce secretary Woody Thrasher and former Del. Michael Folk.