Steyer visiting North Carolina, including Barber's church

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer is spending the weekend campaigning in North Carolina in advance of participating in his party's last televised debate before the Iowa caucuses.

The campaign for the wealthy environmental activist says he'll make stops in Durham and Raleigh on Saturday before going Sunday to the Goldsboro church of civil rights leader the Rev. William Barber. Steyer will speak at an anti-poverty forum at Barber's Greenleaf Christian Church, similar to what candidate Pete Buttigieg did at the church last month.

Steyer's Saturday stops include the North Carolina Central University law school and a Durham public housing complex where concerns about carbon monoxide poisoning have been raised recently. Steyer also wants to talk about his proposals on immigration and fighting climate change at an evening meet-and-greet at a Raleigh hotel.

Steyer qualified for Tuesday's debate in Des Moines, Iowa, by hitting polling and donor thresholds set by the Democratic National Committee.