Stewart supports federal pay raise, says Trump went too far

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Corey Stewart says President Donald Trump has gone too far in blocking a pay increase for federal workers.

The Washington Post reported Saturday that Stewart has joined a bipartisan group of lawmakers and candidates in the Washington area who've condemned the move.

Stewart noted in a statement that his break with Trump is rare. He said federal workers in Virginia deserve a raise because they "wake up early, face punishing traffic and work hard to serve their nation and support their families."

His remarks are a sharp reversal on the issue. In March, he slammed a bill that included the same 1.9 percent raise.

Stewart's opponent is former vice presidential nominee and incumbent U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine. The Democrat is heavily favored to win in November.

