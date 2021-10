WESTPORT — Late October is often a time for people to turn to spooky stories and scary movies.

This week, Sherwood Island State Park helped play home to both as crews started work on the film adaptation of Stephen King’s novella, “Mr. Harrigan’s Phone,” for Netflix.

Crews were at the park a few days this week, and will be there a few more days between mid-November and early December, said Will Healey, a spokesman for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

“The park has not closed to the public due to filming operations thus far, and the plan is to remain open throughout the duration of filming operations,” he said.

It’s unclear which scenes the park will be used for in the film.

Earlier this month it was announced the movie will also be filmed at Lockwood Mansion in Norwalk.

The story, which was published last year, is about a young boy who purchases a cell phone for the elderly man he works for. The phone is buried with the man when he dies but “communication continues beyond the grave in chilling fashion,” according to the description on King’s website.

The film stars Donald Sutherland and Jaeden Martell, from “IT” and “Knives Out,” according to the Internet Movie Database. It will be directed and written by “The Blind Side” and “Saving Mr. Banks” director John Lee Hancock.

The film’s producers include Ryan Murphy, creator of “American Horror Story” and “Glee,” and “Get Out” producer Jason Blum, according to IMDb. It is set to be released sometime in 2022.

Filming is set to start at the mansion next week and go through Thanksgiving.

Healey said the movie company paid the associated application fee and also will be making a donation to the Bureau of Outdoor Recreation Donation Account. The state also will be reimbursed for the DEEP Park and Environmental Conservation employees present during the filming.

It doesn’t appear the movie will be filmed in other parts of Westport, though the town is certainly no stranger to its television and film appearances.

“There have been several movies and/or shows set in Westport over the years,” said Lynn Scully, Westport’s interim operations manager. “Most recently there was a Netflix Christmas movie shot on Washington Ave., starring Treat Williams and Justin Hartley.”

B-roll for the shows “American Housewife” and “Billions,” which were set in Westport, have also been shot in town. Years ago “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants II” was shot at the Westport Country Playhouse, she said.

“Westport’s involvement with the film and television industry dates back to the days of ‘I Love Lucy,’ ‘The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit’ and ‘The Twilight Zone,’”said First Selectman Jim Marpe. “We are proud to be home to many noted artists, writers, and actors. We are happy to have the production team in town and hope they will enjoy our fine restaurants and shops during their stay.”